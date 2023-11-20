Sheema Kermani ejected from British High Commission event for advocating for ceasefire in Gaza

Sheema Kirmani is a luminary in the world of Pakistani performing arts and dance. Renowned for her profound contributions to classical and contemporary dance forms, Kirmani stands as a beacon of artistic brilliance. With a career spanning decades, she has not only mastered the art of dance but has also been a fervent advocate for social change through her performances.

In an unexpected turn of events at the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi, the renowned classical dancer found herself at the center of a controversy. The occasion was a celebration of King Charles III's birthday, attended by a diverse gathering of artists, politicians, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and other officials. Amidst the felicitations and speeches, Kermani, driven by a deep sense of social responsibility, decided to use her voice to shed light on the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

As the atmosphere resonated with congratulatory messages to the British government and the royal family, Kermani boldly raised a powerful slogan, "Ceasefire Now," drawing attention to the atrocities taking place in Gaza. However, this act of advocacy for a critical global issue resulted in an unexpected response from security personnel, who approached her with the intention of removing her from the premises.

Refusing to be physically escorted out, Kermani maintained her dignity, insisting that she would leave on her own accord. Recounting the incident, she expressed her dismay at the lack of acknowledgment for the dire situation in Gaza during the event.

The incident sparked controversy, with the British Deputy High Commission emphasizing that Kermani had disrupted "an important speech about climate change in Pakistan by the British Deputy High Commissioner." While they clarified that security personnel intervened to prevent further disruption, they acknowledged that Kermani left of her own volition.

The artist's courage is earning widespread acclaim across all social media platforms, with PTI member Shireen Mizari expressing her admiration on Twitter "Respect for Sheema Kirmani. But what is disgusting is how none of the Pakistani elite present chose to walk out with her in support of her call for #CeasefireNowInGaza & against #GazaGenocide."

Lollywood actress, Mishi Khan also shared her disbelief in a video statement: "It's shocking to witness how a distinguished artist like Sheema Kermani was escorted out in a disgraceful manner from the British High Commission simply for raising her voice for #Palestine. Despite this, the celebrities, elite, and business community remained passive. Shame on them for not walking out. This could happen to any of them too."

Imaan Zainab wrote "Whether in Sehwan Sharif or here, Sheema Kirmani has SPINE. Pretty sick that not a single Pakistani there followed her out. "

Idk if Sheema Kermani will see this, but please know that you’re a woman with a spine!

Israel's sustained attacks on the Gaza Strip, aimed at Hamas, have resulted in the destruction of residential buildings. Since October 7, Jewish forces have killed more children in the enclave than the total number of children killed in Palestine since 1967. The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 13,000, with 5,500 children and 3,500 women among the deceased. Over 30,000 others have sustained injuries, and more than 6,000 individuals, mostly children and women, are reported missing. Ongoing bombardment has led to the complete destruction of 83 mosques, damage to 166 others, and the targeting of 55 ambulances. Numerous hospitals and health centers are now out of service.