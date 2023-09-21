More trouble for Imran Khan as NAB prepares case of misuse of telethon funds

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan continues to face a plethora of cases and now the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prepared another case against him over alleged misuse of telethon funds.

The country’s anti-graft body started probe against the former cricket star for misusing the funds generated through telethone transmission. NAB maintained Rs4.32 billion were raked in through telethon but discrepancies were found in payments.

NAB headquarters received an application seeking an inquiry into the embezzlement of funds, and the request was made to change the application for an inquiry into a full probe.

Khan is currently in jail related in a case of leaking state secrets as the court extended by two weeks. PTI chairman Imran Khan will remain behind bars until September 26 as a special court extended his judicial remand.

The country’s former cricket star, who is facing over 150 cases including blasphemy and terrorism, remained at Attock Jail despite the suspension of a three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case. Last week, his judicial remand in the cipher case was extended till September 13, and it has now been extended again till late September.