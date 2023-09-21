Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani women to scale 8th tallest mountain Manaslu peak

KATHMANDU – Revered mountaineer Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani women to summit the 8,163-metre-tall mountain Manaslu peak— the world’s eigth highest peak – on Thursday.

Naila scaled the peak Thursday followed by Shehroze Kashif who reclimbed the Manaslu peak in Nepal to officially become the world's youngest climber to conquer 12 peaks above 8,000 meters.

The mountaineering girl who registered several world records started the push on Wednesday and conquered the peak today at 7:15am morning. With her latest feat, she completed nine 8 thousanders.

The mother of two aims to summit two more peaks located in China this year as she wanted to advance the mountaineering journey by completing all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

Naila, a Dubai-based Pakistani banker, shared the update in a social media post while congratulations are in order for the girl who serves as a bright example of how people can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Previously, she summited Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in 2021 and ascended Gasherbrum-I (8,068m), K2, and Annapurna peaks. Kiani had also climbed the world’s second-tallest peak K2.

Earlier in 2023, Naila became the second Pakistani woman to summit the mighty Everest, the highest peak in the world at 8,849m above sea level.

In July 2021, she became the first Pakistani female mountaineer to successfully ascend the 8,035-metre Gasherbrum II — the world's 13th highest mountain. She was the first Pakistani female to summit any of the five Pakistani peaks above 8000 meters.

In July 2022, Kiani became one of only two Pakistani women alongside Samina Baig to climb the 8,611-metre-high K2 — the 2nd highest mountain in the world. Naila successfully climbed K2 in her first attempt. In August same year, she became the first Pakistani female to successfully summit the peak of the 8,080-metre Gasherbrum I — the 11th highest mountain in the world.

The noted climber also became the first Pakistani female to climb Gasherbrum I straight after climbing K2. In April 2023, Kiani became the first Pakistani woman to scale the 8,091-metre Annapurna — the world's 10th highest mountain located in Nepal.

Earlier this year, she became the second Pakistani woman to climb the 8,848-metre-high Mount Everest. She was the first international climber to reach the summit of Everest in 2023.