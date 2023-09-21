Search

PakistanSportsViral

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani women to scale 8th tallest mountain Manaslu peak

Web Desk
10:42 AM | 21 Sep, 2023
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani women to scale 8th tallest mountain Manaslu peak
Source: naila._.kiani/Twitter

KATHMANDU – Revered mountaineer Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani women to summit the 8,163-metre-tall mountain Manaslu peak— the world’s eigth highest peak – on Thursday.

Naila scaled the peak Thursday followed by Shehroze Kashif who reclimbed the Manaslu peak in Nepal to officially become the world's youngest climber to conquer 12 peaks above 8,000 meters.

The mountaineering girl who registered several world records started the push on Wednesday and conquered the peak today at 7:15am morning. With her latest feat, she completed nine 8 thousanders.

The mother of two aims to summit two more peaks located in China this year as she wanted to advance the mountaineering journey by completing all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

Naila, a Dubai-based Pakistani banker, shared the update in a social media post while congratulations are in order for the girl who serves as a bright example of how people can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Previously, she summited Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in 2021 and ascended Gasherbrum-I (8,068m), K2, and Annapurna peaks. Kiani had also climbed the world’s second-tallest peak K2.

Earlier in 2023, Naila became the second Pakistani woman to summit the mighty Everest, the highest peak in the world at 8,849m above sea level.

In July 2021, she became the first Pakistani female mountaineer to successfully ascend the 8,035-metre Gasherbrum II — the world's 13th highest mountain. She was the first Pakistani female to summit any of the five Pakistani peaks above 8000 meters.

In July 2022, Kiani became one of only two Pakistani women alongside Samina Baig to climb the 8,611-metre-high K2 — the 2nd highest mountain in the world. Naila successfully climbed K2 in her first attempt. In August same year, she became the first Pakistani female to successfully summit the peak of the 8,080-metre Gasherbrum I — the 11th highest mountain in the world.

The noted climber also became the first Pakistani female to climb Gasherbrum I straight after climbing K2.  In April 2023, Kiani became the first Pakistani woman to scale the 8,091-metre Annapurna — the world's 10th highest mountain located in Nepal.

Earlier this year, she became the second Pakistani woman to climb the 8,848-metre-high Mount Everest. She was the first international climber to reach the summit of Everest in 2023.

Pakistani woman climber Naila Kiani makes history by summiting Mount Everest

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:22 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pakistani rupee inches higher, hovers at 292.75 against US dollar in ...

09:46 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pakistan's first World Cup 2023 warm-up match in India will have no ...

11:07 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to climb 'true summit' of ...

10:32 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Pakistani rupee further advances against US dollar in inter-bank

03:09 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

‘Ready to divorce my husband’: Fan goes crazy for Pakistani ...

12:00 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

SC gets first-ever woman registrar

Advertisement

Latest

12:32 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Lahore weather update today

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293 293
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 961.3 970.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 21, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 21 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: