KP to launch safari train, bus, cable car project to promote tourism

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to launch a safari train project and a bus service in order to promote and improve tourism in the province.

According to media details, the provincial Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accorded approval for the revival of the steam safari train project.

The safari train will run on two routes, one from Peshawar to Attock while the other from Peshawar to Takht-Bhai area of district Mardan.

The KP government has also decided to launch a bus service for tourists to facilitate them to visit the walled city areas of Peshawar.

On the other hand, the government has decided to set up a 14 kilometre-long cable car between Upper Dir and Chitral to connect the scenic tourist resorts in the area.