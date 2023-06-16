US urges Pakistan to allow journalists unrestricted work

The United States on Thursday emphasized the importance of press freedom in Pakistan, urging the government to allow journalists to cover ongoing events without constraints.

Speaking at a press briefing in Washington, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed the general stance of the US government, emphasizing that all governments should respect the crucial role of journalists and media in democratic societies.

Miller highlighted the significance of a free and unrestricted press, stating that journalists covering events in Pakistan should be granted the freedom to carry out their work. The spokesperson further emphasized that an unrestrained press plays a vital role in the development of democratic forces by enabling informed decision-making and holding government officials accountable.

In response to allegations made by the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), against the United States, the State Department spokesperson reiterated their rejection of such claims. Miller clarified that Pakistani politics should be determined by the Pakistani people in accordance with their own constitution and laws, emphasizing that it is not within the purview of the United States Government.