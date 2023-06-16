Pakistan ‘spared’ as Biparjoy weakens after hitting India’s Gujarat

KARACHI – Pakistani officials breathed a sigh of relief on Friday as the very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) Biparjoy made landfall along the Indian Gujarat coast and the Pakistan-India border, sparing Sindh’s coastline from significant damage. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman confirmed that Pakistan remained safe from the cyclone, and a meeting was scheduled to discuss the next steps.

Authorities in both India and Pakistan had evacuated over 180,000 individuals in recent days to prepare for the cyclone’s arrival, which was expected to impact coastal regions of both countries. Biparjoy, meaning ‘disaster’ or ‘calamity’ in Bengali, struck near Jakhau, a port in India’s Gujarat, causing damage to roofs, trees, and electric poles. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Biparjoy was expected to weaken further. It was projected to move northeastward and transform into a cyclonic storm by the morning of June 16, eventually weakening into a depression by the evening of the same day. As the threat subsided, fishermen who had been relocated due to the cyclone were allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, light rain and winds persisted in certain districts such as Sujawal, but the storm threat had come to an end according to local officials. Evacuated residents who had been staying in relief camps were set to return to their homes. The extent of damage caused by the strong winds and rain was being assessed.

The NDMA reported that the cyclone’s current position was approximately 255 kilometers from Karachi, 165 kilometers from Thatta, and 125 kilometers from Keti Bandar. The maximum sustained surface winds were between 100 to 120 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching 130 kilometers per hour around the center of the system. The expected maximum wave height in the Northeast Arabian Sea was around 10 to 15 feet.

The likely impacts of the cyclone included widespread rain, thunderstorms, and heavy falls with squally winds of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour in various districts until June 17. Additionally, a storm surge of 6 to 8 feet was anticipated at the land falling point, which could potentially inundate low-lying areas. Squally winds could cause damage to structures in certain districts, while other areas were expected to experience dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain.

Weather expert Jawad Memon explained that the cyclone’s effects were limited to Sindh’s coastal belt, with rains in other parts of Pakistan being attributed to a western disturbance. Pre-monsoon activities were delayed due to the cyclonic system, but overall, the situation was manageable. Memon noted the difficulty in predicting the patterns of Arabian Sea cyclones, highlighting the unpredictable nature of their paths.

Minister Sherry Rehman confirmed that a meeting would be held to discuss the return of affected individuals to their homes. The Sindh government had successfully evacuated tens of thousands of people and set up relief camps. Although the cyclone had caused minimal destruction, the livelihoods of the affected population had been significantly impacted. The minister acknowledged the challenges of reaching every affected area and mentioned that livestock had also been moved to safe places.