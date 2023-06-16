Latif Khosa remains unharmed in gun attack at his Lahore residence

LAHORE – The driver of former Punjab governor Latif Khosa was injured after unknown gunmen attacked his house in the Punjab capital late Thursday.

The senior politician, who remained safe in the attack, himself confirmed the development, stating that the attackers managed to flee from the scene.

Khosa said he was hearing a client's case at his residence, when his driver entered and informed him about being shot in the gun attack.

He claimed that Kalashnikov was used to fire at his house. He said such tactics could not stop him from supporting the chief justice.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the matter. Initial findings showed seven shots were fired at the home of the senior jurist.

A senior police officer told media that the case was being investigated from different aspects, adding that CCTV footage would also be examined.