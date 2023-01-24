Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa’s son wounded in gun attack

LAHORE – Balakh Sher Khosa, the son of PPP leader Sardar Latif Khosa, survived a gun attack in the provincial capital Lahore on Monday night.
Local media reported that motorbike-borne two gunmen opened fire at Balakh’s vehicle, wounding him in the arm in Iqbal Town, Lahore.
Balakh Sher Khosa, the lawyer of the Supreme Court, was reportedly coming out of Punjab University when two assailants attacked him and managed to escape.
The son of a PPP stalwart was then rushed to a private medical hospital for medical treatment.
A post shared by his social media handle shows him in an injured state and it mentioned that he was attacked while going to attend the marriage ceremony of Malik Ahsan Afzal Khokhar.
The victim’s father told a publication that Balakh was ambushed soon after he returned from Multan after appearing in a case and visited the Lahore varsity to meet his clients.
Khosa also questioned the law and order situation in the country’s second-largest city, and mentioned being in contact with newly appointed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and top police officials.
The former governor refrained from sharing specifics but mentioned that they contest some high-profile cases which may trigger such attacks.
Meanwhile, law enforcers launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.
