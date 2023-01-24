Search

Pakistan

Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa’s son wounded in gun attack

Web Desk 10:21 AM | 24 Jan, 2023
Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa’s son wounded in gun attack
Source: SardarBalakhKhosa/Facebook

LAHORE – Balakh Sher Khosa, the son of PPP leader Sardar Latif Khosa, survived a gun attack in the provincial capital Lahore on Monday night.

Local media reported that motorbike-borne two gunmen opened fire at Balakh’s vehicle, wounding him in the arm in Iqbal Town, Lahore.

Balakh Sher Khosa, the lawyer of the Supreme Court, was reportedly coming out of Punjab University when two assailants attacked him and managed to escape.

The son of a PPP stalwart was then rushed to a private medical hospital for medical treatment.

A post shared by his social media handle shows him in an injured state and it mentioned that he was attacked while going to attend the marriage ceremony of Malik Ahsan Afzal Khokhar. 

The victim’s father told a publication that Balakh was ambushed soon after he returned from Multan after appearing in a case and visited the Lahore varsity to meet his clients.

Khosa also questioned the law and order situation in the country’s second-largest city, and mentioned being in contact with newly appointed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and top police officials.

The former governor refrained from sharing specifics but mentioned that they contest some high-profile cases which may trigger such attacks.

Meanwhile, law enforcers launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman goes under the knife in Karachi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Punjab IGP, Lahore CCPO removed amid reshuffle in police force after interim CM takes charge

09:05 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Former Indian spymaster calls for dialogue with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute 

05:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Mohsin Naqvi sworn in as caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab

09:32 AM | 23 Jan, 2023

PTI to move court against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Punjab caretaker CM

10:13 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

09:44 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

ECP notifies Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief minister

09:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

School administration members among seven others nominated in student ...

11:24 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24th January 2023

07:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.75 240.25
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: