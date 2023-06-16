Search

Punjab University issues duplicate degree to Nawaz Sharif  

12:34 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
LAHORE – The Punjab University has issued a duplicate degree of Bachelor of Arts (BA) to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Reports said Mr Sharif, who has been living in London for treatment for long, had applied for the degree through someone, adding that it was issued after the due process. 

The former premier deposited a fee of Rs2,990 in the university’s bank account on June 7 for issuance of the duplicate degree.

The former prime minister had completed his BA from Punjab University as a student of the Government College (GC) Lahore (now GC University) in 1968.

