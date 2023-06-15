Sindh sees the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy as landfall begins in India’s Gujarat

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) says the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, now classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm”, began along the Indian Gujarat coast and the Pakistan-India border at 7pm on Thursday.
According to the PMD, the cyclone has moved further east-northeastward over the last three hours and its landfall would be complete by midnight.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin the “landfall process is continuing and by midnight it will be completely over the land. Part of the eye (of cyclone) is over the land”.
As the cyclone made the landfall, strong winds and heavy rain lashed coastal areas of Pakistan and India.
Chief Meteorologist at PMD Sardar Sarfaraz said that various areas in Sindh were receiving rain and experiencing strong winds under the impact of this weather system.
He said the cyclone had not directly hit any of the areas in Pakistan as of Thursday night. “However, some of the areas in the country came under its outer periphery.”
As Cyclone Biparjoy approaches Sindh, heavy to moderate rain was reported in various districts including Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Karachi.
