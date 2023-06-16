Pakistan to host South African women's cricket team for a T20I and ODI series

KARACHI - South Africa's women's cricket team will visit Pakistan to play six white-ball matches against Pakistan women's cricket team.

The South African women's team will be visiting the nation for the first time ever.

From September 1 to 14, the South African team will compete in three ODIs and three T20Is.

All of these games will be held in Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena.

The official match schedule for the series is anticipated to be released by the PCB over the next few days.