PM greets Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
PM greets Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday
Source: File Photo

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday.

“It is my great pleasure to extend heartiest felicitations to H.E. President Xi Jinping on his birthday,” the prime minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, wrote on Twitter.

He said under the dynamic leadership of President Xi, China had emerged as a global leader advancing international solidarity, peace and cooperation.

He said the “iron brotherhood” between China and Pakistan entered a new era of enhanced cooperation since his visit to Pakistan in 2015 and had been going from strength to strength ever since.

https://twitter.com/CMShehbaz/status/1669312899557519361

Who is Xi Jinping?

Xi Jinping was born in Beijing in 1953. His father, Xi Zhongxun, was a former vice-premier and a veteran of the Chinese Revolution.

He was the party leader in the southern Fujian province city of Ningde in 1989 when he was 35 years old.

Xi was elected to the Politburo Standing Committee, the party's top decision-making body, in 2012.

Since taking president position, Mr. Xi has presided over a comprehensive anti-corruption campaign that has reached the highest levels of the party. It has been criticised for being a political cleanse.

The 69-year-old, who has no clear succession, is the most powerful leader China has had since Mao Zedong's passing in the 1970s.

