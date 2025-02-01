What are new salaries of Parliamentarians in Pakistan after big increment?

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly approved hike in salaries of lawmakers and senators, raising their monthly pay to over Rs5lac.

The salaries of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of lower house of parliament remains unchanged, as the Finance Committee does not have jurisdiction over their pay.

The salary increase for parliamentarians will be effective from January 1, 2025. After the raise, parliament members will see a considerable increase in their pay, with some receiving around Rs. 519,000 in their accounts. The salary increment comes after the approval of all coalition members.

Punjab Assembly also passed bill, raising the monthly salaries of its members, including provincial ministers, parliamentary secretaries, and other officials. The bill was tabled during the 19th session of the Punjab Assembly, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.