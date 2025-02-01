Alizeh Shah flaunts back tattoo in viral Belly Dance Video; fans react

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

KARACHI – Lollywood star Alizeh Shah never shied away from channeling inner vibes and she did it again, this time a dance video of Ehd-e-Wafaa star has everyone talking.

The actor, known for her roles in hit dramas like Ishq Tamasha, recently sparked controversy with bold Instagram video in which she flaunts her back tattoo. In the video, Alizeh is seen swaying to the Bollywood song Dilber Dilber, donning a black mini top, which reveals her tattoo.

 

The 24-year-old, known for her fun and charming persona, has been receiving mixed reactions from fans. only a dew have praised her confidence, as majority of social media stars expressed disappointment, criticizing her for shifting from the innocent image she once portrayed in her dramas to a more daring public presence.

Many fans even pointed out her tattoo as a symbol of her transformation. The clip ignited a debate, with some fans questioning whether Alizeh’s decision to share such content aligns with her earlier acting career.

Alizeh Shah comes under fire over new bold dance video

