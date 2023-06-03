Hira Mani and her husband spotted at the trailer launch of 'Teri Meri Kahaniyaan'

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, an eagerly anticipated feature film produced by See Prime, has fans on the edge of their seath with its compelling narratives.

With a stellar ensemble cast and a team of renowned writers and filmmakers, including Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhary, Nadeem Baig, Nabeel Qureshi, and Marina Khan, this movie promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Each story has been meticulously crafted to offer viewers a diverse range of emotions and engaging plotlines. From Hira Mani's thrilling horror segment, skillfully directed by Nabeel Qureshi, to other enthralling tales, the film is poised to cater to different tastes and preferences.

Notably, Hira Mani's performance in the horror segment has garnered widespread acclaim, with fans praising her ability to evoke fear and suspense. Nabeel Qureshi's directorial prowess shines through as he creates a spine-chilling atmosphere that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Recently, the dynamic duo was spotted at the trailer-launch event. The talented star, known for her role in "Yaqeen Ka Safar," exuded elegance and style as she graced the occasion.

She opted for a chic and sophisticated look, donning a black fitted crewneck paired with sleek straight pants, accentuated by a striking statement belt. Accompanying her was her husband, who effortlessly coordinated with her ensemble. He sported a casual yet refined look, wearing a black button-down shirt along with comfortable khaki pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SeePrime (@see.prime)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shahzad (@falakshahzad_khan)

In addition, she delighted her fans by sharing stories on social media, capturing moments of them answering questions and posing for the cameras during the event.

Hira made her acting debut along with her husband Mani in ARY Digital's Meri Teri Kahani (2012).