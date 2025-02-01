Terrorist attack on DG Khan Police check post repelled by Pakistani forces

JHANG – Militants stormed a police check post in Dera Ghazi Khan, the southwestern part of Punjab where terrorists were forced to flee after clash.

A coordinated attack on a police check post in the region was successfully foiled by security forces, according to Punjab Police. The assault took place at the Jhangi check post under the jurisdiction of the Vahowa police station, where a group of 15 to 20 terrorists launched an attack during the night.

The assailants used rocket launchers, hand grenades, and modern arms in their bid to overtake the check post. However, the police forces responded quickly, forcing the attackers to retreat from the scene.

Amid assault, a large-scale search operation has been launched in the area to track down the fleeing militants. The operation is being led by RPO Dera Ghazi Khan, Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj, and DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali.

This attack comes amidst a surge in terrorist activity across the country, with 2024 being one of the deadliest years for both civil and military security forces, resulting in numerous casualties and ongoing attacks.