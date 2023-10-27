Dogbite rules Australia cricketer out of WBBL

Sydney Sixers and Australian star Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the remainder of Weber WBBL after she was bitten by her own dog, causing an injury to her right index finger that required surgery last weekend.

Healy suffered a severe laceration to the finger last weekend when she was accidentally bitten by one of her puppies while trying to separate them at home.

Healy is progressing well following her surgery, however, a return during WBBL, including finals, is not possible, the franchise said in a statement.

She will be managed by the CA and CNSW SSSM team and a timeframe for a return to play will be clearer over the next few weeks as she progresses through her rehabilitation.

“This is not the news I was hoping for because I love playing in the WBBL and I love the Sydney Sixers,” Healy said.

“My focus now will be on making a full recovery and returning to play when the time is right.I’ll continue to spend time with the Sixers squad and offer any help I can to help the team and the club thrive for the rest of the competition,” she said.