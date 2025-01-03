PAK vs SA, 2nd Test: Pakistan eye series-levelling victory against South Africa

CAPE TOWN – Pakistan is all set to take on South Africa in the second Test of two-match series in Cape Town today, Friday.

The match will start at 1:30 pm in the afternoon. Shan Masood-led team will try to grab series-levelling victory as the hosts lead the series 1-0.

Reports said pacer Aamir Jamal, who has been under fire since his performance in the first Test, is likely to be dropped from playing XI. He would be replaced by Mir Hamza.

On December 29, an unbeaten 51-run partnership between Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen steered South Africa to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan on the fourth day of the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

After the win, South Africa also qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship scheduled next year at the Lord’s.

Resuming their second innings on 27 for three with still 121 runs to win, South Africa were at the verge of defeat when Mohammad Abbas, staging a comeback in the team after three years, struck twice in the 32nd over with the hosts still requiring 49 runs to win.

Abbas finished with six for 54 in the second innings, while Khurram Shahzad and Naseem Shah snapped a wicket each.

For South Africa, captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram stitched a 43-run partnership for the fourth wicket.