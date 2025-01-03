Ppsc Announces Extra Time For Exams For These Candidates

LAHORE – The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has decided to grant extra time to candidates with disabilities in its examinations.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the full commission where other measures were also discussed to introduce candidate friendly policies.

Candidates with disabilities will get 15 extra minutes to complete the test lasting 1 hour and 30 minutes and extra 30 minutes will be allotted for 3-hour exams.

It has also been decided that candidates who reach the examination centre without their ID card will be allowed to appear in exams if they hold a valid domicile.

Similarly, candidates whose ID cards have expired within the last six months will also be allowed to take the exams under certain conditions.

Previously, it was mandatory for the candidates to bring original and valid ID card to sit for exams.