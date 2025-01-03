MRI machine stolen from Abbottabad’s Ayub Teaching Hospital

ABBOTTABAD – In a weird incident, an MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) machine was stolen from a public hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said the machine, which needs a proper room to setup, was missing from Ayub Teaching Hospital Complex in Abbottabad city of the province.

However, the hospital management has failed to give a satisfactory response on the matter.

Meanwhile, KP Assembly’s standing committee has taken notice of the incident and it also summoned the officials of the hospital for explanation.

However, the top management of the hospital did not attend the meeting of the standing committee.

It is being suspected that it is a matter of corruption as the MRI machine was not procured but it was shown in official documentation.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive imaging technology that produces three dimensional detailed anatomical images. It is often used for disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring.