Has ICC invited Imran Khan to World Cup final ceremony?

Web Desk
06:40 PM | 12 Nov, 2023
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly invited all the winning captains to the World Cup 2023 final match ceremony slated to be held on November 19, 2023.

As the World Cup action continues for over a month now, the leading ICC event is set to culminate with an extravagant ceremony. All the winning captains will gather at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the invitation of the top cricket body.

Among all the World Cup winning captains, former cricket star turned politician Imran Khan remains a leading figure as he holds a massive fan following due to his charisma and populist style of politics.

Khan remains the only player who lifted the World Cup trophy for Pakistan, and it was three decades back when he led a team that bagged the World Cup in Melbourne.

Unverified reports say that ICC has invited Imran Khan and other players to the Winning Captains Ceremony, but it raised many questions as the former prime minister remains behind the bars for 100 days.

The PTI chief’s visit to the neighboring country for the event is something that fans can assume but in reality it seems impossible as the former cricketer is facing over 150 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy and revealing national secrets.

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, the former skipper is highly unlikely to travel to India for the World Cup ceremony.

