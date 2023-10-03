Malala becomes the youngest speaker at Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Pakistani Nobel laureate and education activist, Malala Yousafzai, will deliver the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF).
Taking to platform X (formerly Twitter) the NMF acting Chief Executive Verne Harris stated that the lecture is “Scheduled for 5 December 2023,” and “holds special significance as it coincides with the tenth anniversary of Madiba’s passing.”
Speaking of Malala, Harris added that she “embodies the type of leadership” the world needs “across all levels of society.”
“In the face of current global challenges, which can seem daunting, she stands as an inspiring symbol of hope for a just and equitable future,” Harris stated.
With this remarkable achievement, Malala will be the youngest speaker who will deliver the Nelson Mandela lecture.
We are honoured to announce that @Malala, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has graciously accepted our invitation to deliver the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) October 2, 2023
Scheduled for 5 December 2023, this lecture holds special significance as it coincides with the tenth anniversary of… pic.twitter.com/0rPWMQflzH
In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights and education.
Mandela needs no introduction as he became South Africa's first black president in 1994. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for his efforts to promote racial reconciliation in his racially scarred nation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930
|939
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.52
|174.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.22
|756.22
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.22
|316.72
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Karachi
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Quetta
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Attock
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Multan
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
