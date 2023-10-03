Malala becomes the youngest speaker at Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

Pakistani Nobel laureate and education activist, Malala Yousafzai, will deliver the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF).

Taking to platform X (formerly Twitter) the NMF acting Chief Executive Verne Harris stated that the lecture is “Scheduled for 5 December 2023,” and “holds special significance as it coincides with the tenth anniversary of Madiba’s passing.”

Speaking of Malala, Harris added that she “embodies the type of leadership” the world needs “across all levels of society.”

“In the face of current global challenges, which can seem daunting, she stands as an inspiring symbol of hope for a just and equitable future,” Harris stated.

With this remarkable achievement, Malala will be the youngest speaker who will deliver the Nelson Mandela lecture.

We are honoured to announce that @Malala, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has graciously accepted our invitation to deliver the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.



Scheduled for 5 December 2023, this lecture holds special significance as it coincides with the tenth anniversary of… pic.twitter.com/0rPWMQflzH — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) October 2, 2023

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights and education.

Mandela needs no introduction as he became South Africa's first black president in 1994. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for his efforts to promote racial reconciliation in his racially scarred nation.