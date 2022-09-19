Muneeb Butt and Asma Abbas dance their heart out in latest BTS video

Veteran actress Asma Abbas and heartthrob Muneeb Butt are gearing up for a new upcoming project Qalander on GeoTV and the sneak peek from the upcoming project has gone viral.

The duo are winning hearts with impeccable dance performances. Needless to say, the aforementioned BTS video shows the Baandi actor and Asma Abbas dancing alongside ace dance choreographer Nigah Jee.

Fans can definitely expect something thrilling in the pipeline. While drama buffs love the BTS video and await the new project, the BTS video gives a glimpse of the off-screen entertainment and chemistry the actors share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

On the work front, Muneeb Butt has been praised for his spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Hira Mani, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.