Tamim Iqbal changes his plan to retire after meeting Bangladesh PM

Bangladeshi cricketer Tamim Iqbal's international retirement barely lasted 24 hours as the cricketer changed his mind after having a meeting with his country's prime minister.

After meeting Sheikh Hasina, Tamim made the decision to postpone his retirement.

Tamim, 34, was asked to see PM Hasina at her home, where he was joined by his wife, Mashrafe Mortaza, his former captain, and Nazmul Hassan, the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Tamim posted a photo of his meeting with the prime minister of Bangladesh to Instagram with the message, "Can't say no to the honourable prime minister."

A day earlier, Iqbal dropped curtains on a 16-year-old international career to an end, just three months before the mega event.

He announced his international retirement with immediate effect in a press conference in Chattogram, a day after Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series.

An emotional Iqbal, addressing the media stated, "This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment."

The Bangladesh star made his international debut in 2007 and has represented Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 241 ODIs and 78 T20Is. The prolific left-handed opener has over 15,000 runs in international cricket, with 25 centuries and 94 half-centuries.

Iqbal had already retired from T20I cricket last year and played his last Test against Ireland in April. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are yet to name a successor for Tamim in the 50-over format.

