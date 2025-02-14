ICC reveals prize money for Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the prize money for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to begin on February 19.

This year, eight teams will compete for the grand prize of a whopping $2.24 million. The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while each losing semi-finalist will take home $560,000. The total prize pool has increased by an impressive 53 percent from the 2017 edition, reaching $6.9 million.

At the Champions Trophy, every match will matter as each group stage win is worth over $34,000 for the victorious team. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive $350,000 each, while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home $140,000.

Additionally, all eight teams will receive a guaranteed $125,000 each for participating at the event.

This tournament marks the first time Pakistan will host an ICC event since 1996. The 2025 edition features eight teams split into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will be held every four years, featuring the world’s top eight ODI teams, while the Women’s Champions Trophy will debut in 2027 in a T20 format.

ICC Chair Jay Shah said, “The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical”.

The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC’s ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events, he said.