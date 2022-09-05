PCB shares video of Team Green’s ‘raw emotions, reactions’ after big win against India

LAHORE – A superlative half-century by Mohammad Rizwan and a 20-ball cameo by Mohammad Nawaz earned Pakistan a clinical five wickets victory over India in the Super-4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Following the nail-biting victory, the Pakistan Cricket Board Shared a BTS video, showing the Pakistani players, including skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and others, extremely anxious when the match entered the last over when Pakistan lost key wicket of Asif Ali.

As Iftikhar joined Khushdil Shah after the dismissal of Ali, the Pakistan captain can be seen walking nervously back and forth while Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf sitting on the floor in stress as Pakistan need two runs for two balls to win the crucial match.

Iftikhar ended all the anxiety and stress of Pakistan players as he scored the winning two runs to defeat India in the high-Octane clash.

The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations 🤗



🎥 Relive the last over of Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room 👏🎊#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/xHAePLrDwd — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2022

At that moment, Babar Azam gave a sober reaction while Shadab Khan can be seen in the video, rejoicing at the victory out of his heart. The players can be seen high-fiving and embracing each other to cheer the victory.