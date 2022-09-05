PCB shares video of Team Green’s ‘raw emotions, reactions’ after big win against India
Share
LAHORE – A superlative half-century by Mohammad Rizwan and a 20-ball cameo by Mohammad Nawaz earned Pakistan a clinical five wickets victory over India in the Super-4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.
Following the nail-biting victory, the Pakistan Cricket Board Shared a BTS video, showing the Pakistani players, including skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and others, extremely anxious when the match entered the last over when Pakistan lost key wicket of Asif Ali.
As Iftikhar joined Khushdil Shah after the dismissal of Ali, the Pakistan captain can be seen walking nervously back and forth while Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf sitting on the floor in stress as Pakistan need two runs for two balls to win the crucial match.
Iftikhar ended all the anxiety and stress of Pakistan players as he scored the winning two runs to defeat India in the high-Octane clash.
The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations 🤗— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2022
🎥 Relive the last over of Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room 👏🎊#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/xHAePLrDwd
At that moment, Babar Azam gave a sober reaction while Shadab Khan can be seen in the video, rejoicing at the victory out of his heart. The players can be seen high-fiving and embracing each other to cheer the victory.
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in a ... 11:13 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistan's flamboyant batter Muhammad Rizwan and new entry Mohammad Nawaz starred as Men in Green beat ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- ‘Offensive’ TikTok video filmed in Faisal Mosque sparks anger on ...10:54 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Ten killed, several injured in Canada stabbing spree09:59 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Muhammad Rizwan hospitalised, to undergo MRI scan today09:41 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
- PCB shares video of Team Green’s ‘raw emotions, reactions’ ...09:16 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:55 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Hira Mani and Raafay Israr tease fans with upcoming song10:23 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Azekah Daniels walks off talk show in tears06:00 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat laments Bollywood’s silence on Pakistan flood ...04:15 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
- Standing by nation in hour of need is Army's 'sacred duty': DG ISPR03:27 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022