Supreme Court commences hearing of elections delay case amid legislation against suo motu powers

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan commenced the hearing on plea filed by former ruling part concerning the Election Commission's order to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),a day after government started legislation to curb powers of Chief Justice.

Earlier in the day, Justice Jamal Mandokhail clarified his remarks, saying he abided by his dissenting note and short order and stated that the verdict on suo moto on the election was dismissed by 4-3.

MandoKhail said matters related to rules of the apex court was referred to as ‘internal matter’, saying four judges of Supreme Court dismissed PTI's pleas, and further stated that the Chief Justice has are not issued the order of the court in the case to this date.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to arrive at Supreme Court to attend the hearing of high profile case, however only senior members including Rana Sanaullah and some JUI leaders attended the hearing.

Supreme Court bench spearheaded by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will start hearing on petition filed by the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf today at 11:30am.

Reports in local media suggest that the premier has directed federal cabinet members to reach the top court.

Wednesday’s hearing comes on the heels of government move to moderate Chief Justice of Pakistan's (CJP) powers to take suo motu notice. Top judge’s discretionary power of taking a suo motu notice would be revoked and it would be given to three senior judges of the top court.

An immediate meeting of the federal cabinet was called to get approval for the amendments before presenting them in the National Assembly.

The development comes after Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the National Assembly to make legislation to curtail powers enjoyed by the chief justice of Pakistan.

The made the call while speaking in the National Assembly a day after Supreme Court’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail raised objections over “one man show” powers of the top judge in their detailed judgments in the suo motu case related to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The premier said, “History wouldn’t forgive us if legislation was not made”.

It all comes as the top court is hearing a petition filed by the PTI over delay in elections in Punjab. The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its order, put off the polls till October 8 citing security and financial constraints.