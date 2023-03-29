Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima approaches Scotland Yard after her London house burglarised

LONDON – Jemima Khan, the British filmmaker and former wife of Imran Khan said that her London residence was recently burglarised.

The former socialite took to social media where she shared pictures of a group of men and asked for any information that may help her identify four guys who were captured in surveillance cameras.

Jemima said the incident occurred in the middle of the night and mentioned approaching Scotland Yard for the report after the incident.

If you can identify them, then please let me know…. pic.twitter.com/sHk6BtIND7 — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) March 28, 2023

Speaking with a Pakistani news outlet, Jemima said two of the men captured on CCTV trespassed a few weeks later in the day and mentioned that a report has been registered.

She was however not confirmed about the identity of the men. Jemima and former Pakistani premier Imran Khan parted ways, decades ago but she continued to make headlines. Jemima even labeled herself and her children as half Pakistani.

Meanwhile, supporters of Imran Khan and her fans extended sympathies to her on the microblogging platform.

Some years back, a cabbie pleaded guilty to sending several text messages to the British film maker. The taxi driver was sentenced for breaching his restraining order against Jemima.

She even faced the ire of Pakistani politics as supporters of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) staged a protest in Britain outside her residence, waving flags, holding banners and placards, and chanting slogans in favor of Nawaz Sharif.