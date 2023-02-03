Search

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to make an appearance on The Mirza Malik Show

Web Desk 06:27 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to make an appearance on The Mirza Malik Show
Source: Instagram

Lollywood's favourite couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are gearing up to make an appearance on the popular show, hosted by the sports power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza.

UrduFlix posted a teaser on their official account captioned "Brace yourselves for another night of non-stop entertainment on The Mirza Malik Show. This week we have Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram joining Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza for an unforgettable episode. Get ready to sing, dance, and laugh. Don't miss it! This Sunday on #Urduflix."

The video features the dynamic duo having a blast at a show, laughing and participating in various games and activities. The former tennis player can be seen all kinds of questions about how the marriage is going, rapid-fire rounds and much more. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Aey Ishq, Qismat, Nand, Ishq Hai, and Lockdown.

lkram, on the other hand, was seen in Parchayee, Mera Rab Waris, and Pyar Ke Sadqay.

