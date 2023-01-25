Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin set major vacation goals

Lollywood's power couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are making headlines once again with their captivating chemistry. Due to their allure and charm, the pair have frequently been in the spotlight.

They have been setting the bar higher with their regular yet luxurious trips to exotic destinations. Giving major couple goals, the duo has been sharing scintillating pictures from their trip to Thailand having the best time of their lives.

Flooding our feed with their lovey-dovey chemistry and PDA moments, the Jalan star and her dotting husband keep painting the city red with their romantic ways for each other.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Aey Ishq, Qismat, Nand, Ishq Hai, and Lockdown. lkram, on the other hand, was seen in Parchayee, Mera Rab Waris, and Pyar Ke Sadqay.