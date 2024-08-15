Pakistan Senate officer seeks asylum in European country during official visit 

ISLAMABAD – An officer from the Senate Secretariat has sought political asylum in an Europe along with his family based on a letter from the Foreign Office during his official visit.
The matter was revealed by Foreign Secretary Cyrus Sajjad Qazi in a letter to the National Assembly and Senate Secretariat. He also informed them about the new guidelines for issuing visa notes through a letter.
Reports said Joint Secretary Haider Ali Sandrani from the Senate Secretariat was nominated to attend the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland, from March 23 to 27, 2024.
The Joint Secretary made a formal request to the Senate Secretariat not only for himself but also for his family, to obtain a visa note and a letter of introduction.
Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs found that the officer and his family members had applied for political asylum in one of the Western European countries and did not return.
This action by Haider Ali not only caused national embarrassment but also added to the difficulties faced by other legal applicants, the letter said.
Considering the situation, the Mofa has issued special instructions for officers travelling abroad along with members of the National Assembly, Senators for official visits.
Now, policy guidelines will be followed for issuing verbal and introduction notes.
After receiving formal requests from the Senate or National Assembly Secretariat, diplomatic/government passports holders will be issued notes for official visits, while introduction notes will be issued for private visits.
Introduction letters from the National Assembly or Senate Secretariat will be conditional upon a formal affidavit that they will not seek political asylum in any country.
The new policy guidelines have been issued with the approval of the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
