Sindh announces increased pay structure for university vice chancellors

In a significant move, the Sindh Government has announced a substantial salary increase for vice-chancellors (VCs) at public universities across the province. The new pay structure sets the minimum annual salary for VCs at Rs. 684,450, reflecting an increase of approximately Rs. 20,000 per year.

In addition to the base salary, the VCs will also receive a 'vice-chancellor allowance,' amounting to 20 percent of their basic pay. This adjustment raises their total monthly earnings to over Rs. 820,000. The decision, approved by the Sindh Chief Minister, was formalized through a notification issued by the Department of Universities and Boards.

This salary hike comes at a crucial time, following the recent appointment of five new VCs in Sindh, who will benefit from the enhanced pay scale. The increase also applies to current VCs at various stages of their tenures, aligning their compensation with the highest Tenure Track System (TTS) scale.

Notably, the notification does not specify an upper salary limit for the VCs, which is described as part of an ongoing process of standardization and rationalization. This development contrasts with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad, which recently approved a minimum monthly salary of Rs. 1 million for VCs nationwide. However, due to delays by the HEC, this higher pay scale has yet to be implemented in Sindh.

The Sindh government's decision underscores its commitment to enhancing the compensation of academic leaders, ensuring they are adequately rewarded for their contributions to the province's higher education sector.