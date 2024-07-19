PIA announces discount for Umrah tickets for these pilgrims: Check eligibility

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a fare reduction for Umrah pilgrims as the holy kingdom winds up the Hajj operation.
A PIA spokesperson revealed on Thursday that pilgrims traveling from Toronto to Madina via Lahore will enjoy a 15 percent discount on fares.
The details imply that the discount takes effect immediately and will be available until November 15.
Previously, PIA offered a 30 percent fare reduction for Umrah on April 7, which was effective until April 11 for travelers to Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Dammam.
The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation after which the Umrah season has begun with thousands of Muslims landing in the holy kingdom.
In a separate development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also announced to launch direct flights from Quetta city to Saudi Arabia, facilitating travel for the citizens belonging to Balochistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|280.8
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.