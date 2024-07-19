Search

Immigration

PIA announces discount for Umrah tickets for these pilgrims: Check eligibility

Web Desk
12:18 PM | 19 Jul, 2024
PIA announces discount for Umrah tickets for these pilgrims: Check eligibility

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a fare reduction for Umrah pilgrims as the holy kingdom winds up the Hajj operation.

A PIA spokesperson revealed on Thursday that pilgrims traveling from Toronto to Madina via Lahore will enjoy a 15 percent discount on fares.

The details imply that the discount takes effect immediately and will be available until November 15.

Previously, PIA offered a 30 percent fare reduction for Umrah on April 7, which was effective until April 11 for travelers to Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Dammam.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation after which the Umrah season has begun with thousands of Muslims landing in the holy kingdom. 

In a separate development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also announced to launch direct flights from Quetta city to Saudi Arabia, facilitating travel for the citizens belonging to Balochistan.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

12:18 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

PIA announces discount for Umrah tickets for these pilgrims: Check ...

