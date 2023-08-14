First international flight lands at Skardu Airport

SKARDU – Marking a significant milestone, the inaugural international flight originating from Dubai touched down at Skardu Airport on Monday.

Designated as flight PK-234, the aircraft embarked from Dubai at 4:15am, accommodating 80 passengers. It concluded its journey by smoothly landing at Skardu International Airport after a duration of four hours and 30 minutes.

The aircraft was greeted with a ceremonial water cannon salute upon its arrival at the airport, accompanied by the presentation of flower bouquets to the passengers, signifying the celebration of this historic moment.

Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary took to Twitter and shared the news. The CS shared the post with a caption, “History in its making ! First international flight to Skardu landing safely is indeed a historic moment. It opens up new possibilities for travel and connects Skardu with the rest of the world. It’s a great step towards promoting tourism and enhancing the region’s connectivity.”

Separately, Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi expressed joy as the first international flight to Skardu took off from Dubai on Aug 14, Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.

In a message, Tirmizi encouraged travellers to capture and share Pakistan’s beauty through visual stories and also praised the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the GB administration for their contributions to making “this historic flight a reality”.

Last month, at least 12 Airbus A320 flights successfully connected Skardu with major cities across Pakistan, signalling a surge in tourism.