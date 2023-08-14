WWF-Pakistan releases trailer for "Wildlife Diaries of Pakistan"

LAHORE - The World Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) released the trailer for its highly anticipated documentary series “Wildlife Diaries of Pakistan” on Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.
Wildlife Diaries of Pakistan celebrates the country's cultural diversity and natural heritage. However, these treasures face increasing threats, including the loss of precious biodiversity. WWF-Pakistan's captivating wildlife series sheds light on these issues.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZEm4HHpNC4o" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>
According to WWF's 2022 Living Planet Report, the global population of wildlife, including mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and fish, has dropped by an alarming 69% on average since 1970. This highlights the precarious state of our planet's health. In addition, Pakistan's distinctive biodiversity, which supports entire ecosystems and maintains the fragile ecological balance, is also threatened by habitat destruction and pollution, and climate change.
Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF-Pakistan, emphasized Pakistan's urgent need to protect its natural heritage in the face of human-induced climate change and biodiversity loss. The 'Wildlife Diaries of Pakistan' is a call to action for future generations to safeguard the nation's ecosystems.”
The series, directed by Naveed Qamar of Cyber Productions, highlights our love and responsibility for preserving Pakistan's natural treasures. The episodes take viewers on a journey through the lives of remarkable species and their habitats, reminding us of the irreplaceable value of our natural world. The complete series is available to watch on WWF-Pakistan's official YouTube channel with the first episode available to watch on September 20, 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 14, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
