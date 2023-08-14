WWF-Pakistan releases trailer for "Wildlife Diaries of Pakistan"

LAHORE - The World Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) released the trailer for its highly anticipated documentary series “Wildlife Diaries of Pakistan” on Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.

Wildlife Diaries of Pakistan celebrates the country's cultural diversity and natural heritage. However, these treasures face increasing threats, including the loss of precious biodiversity. WWF-Pakistan's captivating wildlife series sheds light on these issues.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZEm4HHpNC4o" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

According to WWF's 2022 Living Planet Report, the global population of wildlife, including mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and fish, has dropped by an alarming 69% on average since 1970. This highlights the precarious state of our planet's health. In addition, Pakistan's distinctive biodiversity, which supports entire ecosystems and maintains the fragile ecological balance, is also threatened by habitat destruction and pollution, and climate change.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF-Pakistan, emphasized Pakistan's urgent need to protect its natural heritage in the face of human-induced climate change and biodiversity loss. The 'Wildlife Diaries of Pakistan' is a call to action for future generations to safeguard the nation's ecosystems.”

The series, directed by Naveed Qamar of Cyber Productions, highlights our love and responsibility for preserving Pakistan's natural treasures. The episodes take viewers on a journey through the lives of remarkable species and their habitats, reminding us of the irreplaceable value of our natural world. The complete series is available to watch on WWF-Pakistan's official YouTube channel with the first episode available to watch on September 20, 2023.