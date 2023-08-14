Search

PakistanTop News

Anwaarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM of Pakistan

04:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2023
Anwaarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM of Pakistan
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a politician from Balochistan province of Pakistan and a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), on Monday took oath as the eighth caretaker prime minister of the country as nation awaits next general elections.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Kakar at a ceremony attended by outgoing premier PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and other high-ranking officials.

His appointment as the caretaker PM was mutually decided by the government and opposition as they hoped that Kakar would ensure free and fair elections in the country. 

The National Assembly was officially dissolved last week, with elections due within 90 days according to the constitution.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Kakar went to the PM House where he met with the officials. 

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar?

Family details

He was born in 1971 in Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan. He belongs to the Kakar tribe of Pashtun ethnicity, so he represents both Pashtuns and Balochs.

Education

He completed his early education in Quetta. Later, he joined the Cadet College Kohat, but he returned home due to death of his father.

He holds a Master's degree in Political Science, Sociology and is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.

Political career

In 2008, Kakar contested the National Assembly election from Quetta on the ticket of Q-League.

Kakar was elected to the Senate as an independent candidate on general seat from Balochistan in 2018 Senate elections. He took oath as Senator on March 12, 2018.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Balochistan Awami Party

He co-launched a new political party Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and was appointed the party's central spokesman in 2018. 

He also worked as chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and as member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.

Besides politician, Kakar is widely regarded as an intellectual in the country.

8th Caretaker PM of Pakistan

On August 12, 2023, Anwaarul Haq Kakar was picked as the caretaker Prime Minister by the opposition leader Raja Riaz and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. President Arif Alvi signed the summary making him the 8th caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The new caretaker PM also enjoys good ties with the mainstream political parties including PML-N and PPP.

Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar picked as caretaker PM

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

WWF-Pakistan releases trailer for "Wildlife Diaries of Pakistan"

03:45 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

China, US, UK, and Russia congratulate Pakistan on Independence Day

03:10 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Google celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day with special doodle featuring Indus River dolphin

11:04 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Independence Day 2023: Pakistan Armed forces pledge to preserve hared earned peace, harmony

10:31 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with patriotic zeal, fervor

09:18 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

COAS Asim Munir attends Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul

11:31 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Anwaarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM of Pakistan

04:08 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope -14th August, 2023

09:03 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 14, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.9 298.15
Euro EUR 322.6 325.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374 377.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.25
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.53 772.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.84 40.24
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.77 37.12
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.64 754.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 214 216
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (14 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: