Pakistan sees spike in population of donkeys

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2022–23, the number of donkeys in the nation has increased and reached 5.8 million this year.

New statistics revealed that there were 5.5 million "beasts of burden" in 2019–2020, 5.6 million in 2020–21, and 2.7 million in 2021–22, indicating that the number of these has been rising significantly over the previous several years.

According to the annual report released today by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the number of cattle, buffalo, sheep, and goats in the nation has climbed to 55.5 million, 45 million, 32.3 million, and 84.7 million, respectively.

The number of camels, horses, and mules has stayed constant over the past four years at 1.1 million, 0.4 million, and 0.2 million, respectively.

In FY2023, the livestock industry will contribute the most to the agricultural industry, making up around 62.68% of the value contributed to agriculture and 14.36% of the country's GDP.

In comparison to the previous year, it increased by 3.78%.

Over 8 million people in Pakistan are involved in livestock raising, and this industry provides 35 to 40% of the country's rural residents with a vital source of income.