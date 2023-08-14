Opportunity Club, Bahria University hold Young Leaders Summit 2.0





LAHORE – The Opportunity Club and Bahria University (an initiative of the Pakistan Navy) hosted the Young Leaders Summit 2.0 at Bahria University Lahore Campus.

The summit covered various crucial topics such as UN SDGs, Climate Change, Nature Preservation, and leadership roles for youth and women. This event was held on the occasion of International Youth Day 2023.

The Summit, supported by RevSoft, was chaired by Commodore (r) Jawad Ahmed Qureshi SI(M), Director of Bahria University Lahore Campus, and co-chaired by Ahsan Kamra, Founder of Opportunity Club. Caretaker Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines and Minerals, and Transportation Ibrahim Hasan Murad was the chief guest. Yasin Joiya, Honorary Consul General of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Lahore, was the guest of honour.

In the opening session, the Head of the Climate and Energy Program, WWF Pakistan Nazifa Butt gave an insightful talk on sustainable development goals (SDGs), climate change, nature preservation & role of youth.

In the second session on youth leadership, transgender rights activist and victim support officer, Punjab Police Zanaya Chaudhry, Curator Global Shapers Lahore Hub, Youth Community of the World Economic Forum, Founder of Global Youth Clan Tahir Khattak, Diana Award Winner 2023, International Chess Player, Founder Quwat e Uraan Noor Fatima Rashid, Vice Chairperson, Legal Aid Committee, Lahore Bar Association Advocate Fizza Kamray talked about their success stories and motivated the participants.



Founder and CEO RevSoft Saima Ali, a lady on a mission to redefine industry norms, promoting youth and girls, gave a talk on Uplift of youth especially girls and women in Pakistan through Information technology, while Screenwriter, and Novelist, Lux Style Award Winner for Best TV Writer Amna Mufti shed light on Film, Drama and Social Media Content vs Youth.

Addressing the summit, CEO Opportunity Club Ahsan Kamray said that summit’s theme is "by youth, with youth, for youth" and now we have gathered young leaders from all the provinces who are contributing good to the country and the world. I believe together we rise, so this summit aims to engage, appreciate and work together for Pakistan.

Chief Guest of the Summit, Caretaker Minister for Live Stock and Dairy Development, Mines and Minerals and Transportation Ibrahim Hasan Murad appreciated the idea of the summit. He said, this is an excellent initiative; until we have youth, Pakistan cannot default. I have been working with youth for a long time. Youth have the spirit of sacrifice and service to the nation. I am always with the youth, doing good for society.

Director Bahria University Lahore Campus Commodore (r) Jawad Ahmed Qureshi SI (M) gave the closing remarks, thanked all the guests, and said that I am glad to host amazing young leaders. I appreciate the efforts of the Opportunity Club. Bahria University will continue to collaborate on such programs in the future, which can benefit the nation and especially the youth. Human Rights Chair and Chairperson, Department of Public Relations and Advertising, University of Punjab, Prof. Dr Abida Ashraf, joined as the special guest.

During the summit, 50 young leaders were given awards in two categories: the 'Young Leader Award' and the Emerging Leader Award. In the end, the 77th Independence Day of the country was also specially celebrated; the cake-cutting ceremony was held in this regard.