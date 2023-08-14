Opportunity Club, Bahria University hold Young Leaders Summit 2.0

Caretaker Minister Punjab Ibrahim Murad, Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya, Commodore (r) Jawad Ahmed Qureshi SI(M), Ahsan Kamray, Saima Ali, Amna Mufti were among the attendance
LAHORE – The Opportunity Club and Bahria University (an initiative of the Pakistan Navy) hosted the Young Leaders Summit 2.0 at Bahria University Lahore Campus.
The summit covered various crucial topics such as UN SDGs, Climate Change, Nature Preservation, and leadership roles for youth and women. This event was held on the occasion of International Youth Day 2023.
The Summit, supported by RevSoft, was chaired by Commodore (r) Jawad Ahmed Qureshi SI(M), Director of Bahria University Lahore Campus, and co-chaired by Ahsan Kamra, Founder of Opportunity Club. Caretaker Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines and Minerals, and Transportation Ibrahim Hasan Murad was the chief guest. Yasin Joiya, Honorary Consul General of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Lahore, was the guest of honour.
In the opening session, the Head of the Climate and Energy Program, WWF Pakistan Nazifa Butt gave an insightful talk on sustainable development goals (SDGs), climate change, nature preservation & role of youth.
In the second session on youth leadership, transgender rights activist and victim support officer, Punjab Police Zanaya Chaudhry, Curator Global Shapers Lahore Hub, Youth Community of the World Economic Forum, Founder of Global Youth Clan Tahir Khattak, Diana Award Winner 2023, International Chess Player, Founder Quwat e Uraan Noor Fatima Rashid, Vice Chairperson, Legal Aid Committee, Lahore Bar Association Advocate Fizza Kamray talked about their success stories and motivated the participants.
Founder and CEO RevSoft Saima Ali, a lady on a mission to redefine industry norms, promoting youth and girls, gave a talk on Uplift of youth especially girls and women in Pakistan through Information technology, while Screenwriter, and Novelist, Lux Style Award Winner for Best TV Writer Amna Mufti shed light on Film, Drama and Social Media Content vs Youth.
Addressing the summit, CEO Opportunity Club Ahsan Kamray said that summit’s theme is "by youth, with youth, for youth" and now we have gathered young leaders from all the provinces who are contributing good to the country and the world. I believe together we rise, so this summit aims to engage, appreciate and work together for Pakistan.
Chief Guest of the Summit, Caretaker Minister for Live Stock and Dairy Development, Mines and Minerals and Transportation Ibrahim Hasan Murad appreciated the idea of the summit. He said, this is an excellent initiative; until we have youth, Pakistan cannot default. I have been working with youth for a long time. Youth have the spirit of sacrifice and service to the nation. I am always with the youth, doing good for society.
Director Bahria University Lahore Campus Commodore (r) Jawad Ahmed Qureshi SI (M) gave the closing remarks, thanked all the guests, and said that I am glad to host amazing young leaders. I appreciate the efforts of the Opportunity Club. Bahria University will continue to collaborate on such programs in the future, which can benefit the nation and especially the youth. Human Rights Chair and Chairperson, Department of Public Relations and Advertising, University of Punjab, Prof. Dr Abida Ashraf, joined as the special guest.
During the summit, 50 young leaders were given awards in two categories: the 'Young Leader Award' and the Emerging Leader Award. In the end, the 77th Independence Day of the country was also specially celebrated; the cake-cutting ceremony was held in this regard.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 14, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
