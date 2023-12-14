Over 30 countries allowed visa free entry to Iran: Check eligibility

TEHRAN - The authorities in Iran have allowed visa-free entry to citizens from over 30 countries in a major relief to the globetrotters.

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami confirmed on Wednesday that the cabinet approved the decision on granting visa exemption to multiple countries.

Zarghami said that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts had suggested waiving the visa requirement, adding that the government aims to 'welcome the world to Iran and communicate with the global community'.

The countries that would enjoy the privilege include the following:

- India

- United Arab Emirates

- Bahrain

- Saudi Arabia

- Qatar

- Kuwait

- Indonesia

- Brunei

- Japan

- Singapore

- Cambodia

- Malaysia

- Vietnam

- Brazil

- Peru

- Cuba

- Mexico

- Bolivia

- Venezuela

- Bosnia and Herzegovina

- Serbia

- Croatia

- Belarus

- Lebanon

- Uzbekistan

- Kyrgyzstan

- Tajikistan

- Tunisia

- Mauritania

- Tanzania

- Zimbabwe

- Mauritius

- Seychelles

Besides, the Iranian government has also agreed to abolish visa requirements for tourist groups from Russia.

It bears mentioning that Iran had visa exemptions in the past for some countries like Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Oman, China, Armenia, Lebanon, and Syria; however, the fresh list is more exhaustive.

The tourism ministry had although requested abolishing visa requirements for passport holders from 68 countries.

Meanwhile, Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, the Zarghami’s deputy for tourism, estimates that the number of tourist arrivals is estimated to reach six million by the end of March 2024.

“With the [steady] increase in the arrival of foreign tourists, it is expected the number of international arrivals will reach about 6 million by year-end,” he was quoted as saying by the Tehran Times.

Iran, officially known as the Islamic Republic of Iran, is situated in Western Asia. It shares borders with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey. With a population exceeding 83 million, Iran ranks among the most populous countries in the Middle East. It boasts an array of remarkable destinations such as the ancient city of Persepolis, the historic city of Isfahan with its stunning architecture, and the cultural hub of Tehran.