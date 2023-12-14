What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from December 16?

ISLAMABAD – The government is likely to cut price of petrol, and diesel for the second half of December in light of price fluctuations in the global market and changes in the local currency.

Sources familiar with the development told local media that the caretaker setup will slash petrol and diesel prices by up to Rs15 per litre from December 16.

The new POLs rates are expected to take effect after midnight on Saturday, December 16.

In first half of December 23, the government kept petrol price unchanged at Rs281.34 per litre, and with an expected drop, the new petrol price will be around Rs265 per litre.

Earlier this month, the govt announced a reduction of Rs7 on high-speed diesel (HSD), bringing it to the current rate of Rs289.71.

The final decision about changes in petrol prices will announced by the government through the Ministry of Finance or Petroleum Division on late Friday.