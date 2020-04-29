Celebrities pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

Asma Malik
02:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Celebrities pay tribute to Irrfan Khan
Share

LAHORE - Bollywood famed star Irrfan breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday (today). He was 53. The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to a colon infection.

Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai 01:16 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai, reported Hindustan Times. The actor, had been battling a colon ...

Several well-known names in the Indian entertainment industry and political leaders took to social media to convey their condolences upon the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Director Shoojit Sircar, who was a close friend of Khan and had directed the actor in Piku, was the first one to confirm the news of his death on social media. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Sircar wrote.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you. (sic)”

Taapsee Pannu wrote, “When we thought nothing could make us feel worse, this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way forever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan. (sic)”

Pakistani popular TV star Saba Qamar is also in deep shock by the sudden death of Irrfan Khan. She also posted a few throwback pictures with Irrfan Khan on her Instagram handle and paid tribute to the late star. She wrote: Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can’t absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor went too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them the strength to bear this loss.RIP Raj ???? Yours Only, Meeta. "

Shahrukh Khan:

Riz Ahmad:

Ajay Devgan also paid his condolences on social media with a very heavy heart. He wrote: "Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan."

Priyanka Chopra:

Anushka Sharma wrote, "With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti (sic)"

Irrfan had made his mark in Bollywood and Hollywood with powerful performances. His last release was Angrezi Medium.

Rest in peace!

More From This Category
Oscars 2021 will allow streamed films due to ...
03:56 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Shaniera Akram hopes Pakistan will beat ...
03:12 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Celebrities pay tribute to Irrfan Khan
02:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
British PM Boris Johnson's fiancee gives birth to ...
02:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Adnan Siddiqui's pet dog Coco returns home safely
02:34 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant with her & Zayn ...
01:55 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Oscars 2021 will allow streamed films due to COVID-19 pandemic
03:56 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr