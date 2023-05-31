Pakistan likely to slash petrol price by Rs5 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to decrease petrol prices by Rs5 per litre for first fortnight of June 2023 in line with downward trend in the international market.

Prices of petroleum products in the South Asia country currently stand at the historic level as it is still reeling from the worse economic and political crisis.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will announce the final decision on the petroleum prices tonight after holding consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Reports said the government was mulling another option of keeping the prices unchanged due to devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

Earlier this month, the coalition government also slashed petrol price by Rs12 while the price of diesel was lowered by Rs30.