May 9 protests: LHC orders release of all PTI workers detained across Punjab

LAHORE – Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the immediate release of all individuals who were detained following the events of May 9.
The provincial apex court has deemed the orders to arrest PTI workers in 11 districts, including Lahore, as “illegal.”
In a written decision spanning nine pages, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid overturned the detention orders, including those of Dr. Yasmin Rashid and others. The orders for the detention of workers in Lahore, Wazirabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Khafazabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal have been declared null and void.
The verdict emphasized that the shocking incident on May 9 portrayed a distorted image of a peaceful and democratic situation.
The judge commented that while it is the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order, the country witnessed a sad reaction following the arrest of a political leader on May 9. The judge also criticized the government for issuing numerous detention orders without careful consideration. They stated that if there was any evidence of criminal activity, the government had ample time to make arrests in accordance with the law.
The verdict emphasized that the detained individuals should be informed of the charges against them so that they can defend themselves.
It was noted that the decision of the deputy commissioner, as stated in the notification, violated Section 3 of the Public Mantis Ordinance, 1960, as citizens were being imprisoned solely based on the report of the District Police Officer (DPO).
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-1-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.