May 9 protests: LHC orders release of all PTI workers detained across Punjab

LAHORE – Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the immediate release of all individuals who were detained following the events of May 9.

The provincial apex court has deemed the orders to arrest PTI workers in 11 districts, including Lahore, as “illegal.”

In a written decision spanning nine pages, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid overturned the detention orders, including those of Dr. Yasmin Rashid and others. The orders for the detention of workers in Lahore, Wazirabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Khafazabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal have been declared null and void.

The verdict emphasized that the shocking incident on May 9 portrayed a distorted image of a peaceful and democratic situation.

The judge commented that while it is the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order, the country witnessed a sad reaction following the arrest of a political leader on May 9. The judge also criticized the government for issuing numerous detention orders without careful consideration. They stated that if there was any evidence of criminal activity, the government had ample time to make arrests in accordance with the law.

The verdict emphasized that the detained individuals should be informed of the charges against them so that they can defend themselves.

It was noted that the decision of the deputy commissioner, as stated in the notification, violated Section 3 of the Public Mantis Ordinance, 1960, as citizens were being imprisoned solely based on the report of the District Police Officer (DPO).