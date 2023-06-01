5 killed in Kot Addu explosion

At least five people were killed in an explosion heard in the Daira Din Panah area of Kot Addu on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a blast took place inside a house, resulting in the loss of five lives and leaving three others injured.

According to rescue officials, the explosion was reported on Thursday morning at a residence in Daira Din Panah, Kot Addu.

Efforts for rescue and assistance are currently underway, as officials work diligently to determine the cause of the blast. The bodies of the deceased and the injured individuals are being carefully transported to the hospital.

Following the incident, a substantial police presence swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate and ensure security.