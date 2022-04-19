Arab Parliament, Saudi Arabia strongly condemn Quran burning incident in Sweden

09:19 AM | 19 Apr, 2022
Arab Parliament, Saudi Arabia strongly condemn Quran burning incident in Sweden
Source: SPA
Share

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia and Arab Parliament have condemned an incident of Islamophobia in Sweden where some extremists burned the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of concerted efforts to spread the values of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, renounce hatred, extremism, and exclusion, and prevent abuse of all religions and holy sites.

Meanwhile, the Arab Parliament, in a statement, stressed its utmost rejection to use the motto of freedom of expression for abusing Islam and the sanctities of Islam, stressing that these abuses contradict with all values and principles of religion and basic human rights.

In a statement, the Arab Parliament also called for enacting international laws that criminalize those who incite on hate, discrimination and anti-Islam, stressing that abusing Islam and religious beliefs in general only serves agendas of extremists who refuse others and coexistence.

The parliament also highlighted the importance of joining international efforts to spread the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and to discard hate, violence and extremism, in addition to banning abuse to all religions and sanctities.

More than a dozen individuals were hospitalised with injuries after the incident triggered clashes and similar unrest in southern Sweden.

Reports in the international media suggest that violent clashes were triggered by the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Hard Line, led by anti-Muslim politician Rasmus Paludan in the Scandinavian nation

Leader of the Stram Kurs says he has burnt Islam’s holiest book and wants to do so again. His announcement triggered Muslims as he was showing disrespect towards Quran despite being aware that it is considered deeply offensive and has repercussions around the globe.

More From This Category
In a first, India now has an engineer as army ...
10:53 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
From France to US, PTI supporters hit the streets ...
09:51 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Clashes break out in Sweden over Quran burning
11:26 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Imran Khan says whatever he took from Toshakhana ...
05:29 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Chief Justice responds after former PM Khan ...
04:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Pakistani court hands down death sentence to six ...
08:49 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah lands in hot water as SHC rejects restraining order in 'money laundering' case
10:27 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr