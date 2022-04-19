Arab Parliament, Saudi Arabia strongly condemn Quran burning incident in Sweden
Share
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia and Arab Parliament have condemned an incident of Islamophobia in Sweden where some extremists burned the Muslim holy book, the Quran.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of concerted efforts to spread the values of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, renounce hatred, extremism, and exclusion, and prevent abuse of all religions and holy sites.
Meanwhile, the Arab Parliament, in a statement, stressed its utmost rejection to use the motto of freedom of expression for abusing Islam and the sanctities of Islam, stressing that these abuses contradict with all values and principles of religion and basic human rights.
In a statement, the Arab Parliament also called for enacting international laws that criminalize those who incite on hate, discrimination and anti-Islam, stressing that abusing Islam and religious beliefs in general only serves agendas of extremists who refuse others and coexistence.
The parliament also highlighted the importance of joining international efforts to spread the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and to discard hate, violence and extremism, in addition to banning abuse to all religions and sanctities.
More than a dozen individuals were hospitalised with injuries after the incident triggered clashes and similar unrest in southern Sweden.
Reports in the international media suggest that violent clashes were triggered by the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Hard Line, led by anti-Muslim politician Rasmus Paludan in the Scandinavian nation
Leader of the Stram Kurs says he has burnt Islam’s holiest book and wants to do so again. His announcement triggered Muslims as he was showing disrespect towards Quran despite being aware that it is considered deeply offensive and has repercussions around the globe.
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Cristiano Ronaldo 's newborn baby boy dies09:47 AM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Arab Parliament, Saudi Arabia strongly condemn Quran burning incident ...09:19 AM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:22 AM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 April 202208:14 AM | 19 Apr, 2022
- APSUP chairman urges PM to appoint HEC chief on merit12:15 AM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan's Grammy-winning singer Arooj Aftab serenades crowd at ...08:26 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
- Hira and Mani celebrate 14 years of togetherness in a fun-filled video06:31 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
- Amar Khan steals hearts with latest viral video07:59 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022