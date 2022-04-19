Cristiano Ronaldo's one of newborn twins dies

World football star Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that one of his twin babies has died.

The Manchester United star took to Twitter and said that although his partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a girl, her twin brother died.

Last year in October, the couple revealed that they were expecting twins.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” read the statement.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” they added.

Asking for privacy, the couple said: “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time”.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they concluded.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner’s first child with Rodriguez, Alana Martina, was born in November 2017. In June 2017, he welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through surrogacy.