‘Well Done Imran Khan, You’ve left a mark on history’: Tariq Jamil

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil remembered former Prime Minister Imran Khan in high words, as the latter has remained behind bars since August 2023.

The famous Deoband leader appeared in an interview with journalist Irshad Bhatti and termed Khan as a “truthful, honest, and pious man.” Maulana Jameel, who is known for his spiritual and motivational speeches, praised cricketer-turned-politics for his contributions and the history he redefined in jail.

When asked why he had not visited Imran Khan in Adiyala Jail, Maulana said he, along with several others, had been denied permission to meet the former premier. However, he said if the authorities permit him, he would visit Imran Khan.

Content Courtesy: Irshad Bhatti

Maulana’s words come as a strong show of support for Imran Khan, with the cleric not only praising his character but also expressing his willingness to stand by him during these difficult times.

Maulana Tariq Jamil had close relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his time in office, as he often visited him at PM Office. Khan also warmly welcomed religious scholar and his delegation, and even took personal guidance from him.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

