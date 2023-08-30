Search

Birthday wishes pour in for Sumbul Iqbal

Maheen Khawaja 08:17 PM | 30 Aug, 2023
Birthday wishes pour in for Sumbul Iqbal
Source: Sumbul Iqbal (Instagram)

Lollywood actress Sumbul Iqbal has undoubtedly become one of the most influential and followed Pakistani celebrities on the internet.

Her acting prowess is undeniable, with an impressive portfolio of hit TV serials under her belt, including iconic titles like "Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza," "Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2," "Raju Rocket," "Rukhsaar," "Aik Pal," "Tumsay Mil Kay," "Aik Thi Rania," "Neelum Kinaray," "Jaal," and "Dulhan." Each role she takes on is brought to life with brilliance and finesse.

Beyond her on-screen presence, Sumbul is an embodiment of adventure and joy. Her spirited nature and love for exploration have led her to various international destinations, where she embraces new experiences with enthusiasm.

Currently, the spotlight is on her as she celebrates her 33rd birthday with style. Sharing glimpses of the festivities, she treated her Instagram followers to delightful images featuring festive balloons and a celebratory cake. Bedecked in an elegant black gown, she radiated happiness on her special day, epitomizing the essence of joy.

She penned a heartfelt note in her caption saying " I just wanted to take a moment and say “Thank you” to everyone for all of the birthday wishes. It means a lot to me that you all took time from your busy lives, to wish me a Happy Birthday. I feel very blessed to have each and every one of you as my friends family and fans. Thankyou @giftogrambysamana for an amazing cake & balloons you made my day more beautiful ????"

Numerous fellow celebrities and fans flocked to the comment section, showering the actress with heartfelt wishes and heart emojis.

On the work front, Iqbal was recently seen in Jaal, Barfi Laddu, Tum Ho Wajah, Dulhan, Mein Hari Piya, and Ilzaam.

Sumbul Iqbal slays beach fashion in latest Instagram post

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

