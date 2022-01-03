Top 3 Trending Technologies in 2022

The 21st century has gradually transformed our earth into a technology-centered globe. A world that is evolving day by day to cope up with the expected as well as the unexpected advancements in different walks of life. Amidst this hurried evolution, forward-looking businesses are finding new ways to satisfy their customers and make their lives easier by making use of new technologies. According to a McKinsey prediction, technology will progress more in the coming years than it did in the past 100 years. Below are those top three trending technologies that experts believe are here to stay in 2022 and onwards!

1. Process Automation and Virtualization

Process Automation refers to the operatorless execution of a process by using digital technology to efficiently accomplish our desired objectives(s). Many activities and business processes are choosing automation for a majority of their daily processes with human intervention at major strategic points.

To ensure smooth operations, Process Control Practitioners use Virtual Machines to run Process Automation applications. With Automation and Virtualization becoming more common in the workplaces, a whole lot of work activities will continue to be automated in the upcoming years.

2. The IoT and 5G

Another big thing for 2022 is going to the internet of things (IoT) and of course, the much-awaited 5G! From changing the way we engage with devices present in our homes to the way we perform everyday chores and do work practices, IoT and 5G are definitely going to bring some of the biggest changes in a layman’s life.

Moreover, the digital connections powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G have the right to unlock economic activity. The faster connections are forecasted to increase the GDP by $2 trillion in 2030, and IoT and 5G will be two of the most trending technologies in the upcoming years.

3. Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence is one of the widely discussed forms of technology in today's era. It empowers devices (both physical and virtual) to perform human-like tasks without the 24/7 involvement of a human being. And as technology advances more, AI will continue to develop further as a technology-based tool, e.g. training the device to recognize the action and act according to it.

Now that you know the top trends in 2022 are Automation, Virtualization, IoT, 5G, and AAI, it's time to start incorporating this industry-insider knowledge to your benefit.