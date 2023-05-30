Search

Lifestyle

Yasir Nawaz apologises to Alizeh Shah

Web Desk 07:09 PM | 30 May, 2023
Yasir Nawaz apologises to Alizeh Shah
Source: Instagram

Yasir Nawaz, the renowned Pakistani director and actor known for his outspoken nature, has once again made headlines with a statement about fellow actor Alizeh Shah.

In recent past, Nawaz openly shared his opinion, labelling her as arrogant and unprofessional. As expected, his remarks quickly gained traction on social media.

However, in a recent interview, he took a different stance and offered an apology to the Ehd-e-Wafa actress. When asked about the past issue and why he felt the need to address it publicly, he responded, "Please, let's forget about it now. It's an old story, and I have already discussed it at length. We should move on from that topic. Alizeh, I sincerely apologize to you. I made a significant mistake by mentioning your name, especially since I wasn't involved in the production of that particular drama.

"I should have remained silent. I genuinely wish you happiness and success. The Pakistani drama industry truly needs talented actors like you, and I hope to have the opportunity to work with you in future. Over time, I have learned that we should not succumb to such provocations and engage in character defamation. So, on Hassan Choudary's show, I am extending my apology to you. I should have maintained my silence in the previous instance. A sensible person should refrain from naming and shaming anyone."

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

Nida and Yasir Nawaz have a comical response to Formula 1 memory 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah chimes in on Tere Bin debate on social media

09:21 PM | 23 May, 2023

Alizeh Shah exudes glamour in Asim Jofa's latest photoshoot

06:55 PM | 22 May, 2023

Hareem Shah leaks swimming pool video of PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt online

04:07 PM | 22 May, 2023

Lollywood celebrates Adnan Shah receiving standing ovation at Cannes

11:42 PM | 21 May, 2023

Ushna Shah's friendly interaction with Aliza Sultan goes viral

06:59 PM | 19 May, 2023

WATCH - Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in pink

12:11 AM | 19 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Breaking: Pakistanis can still apply for Hajj 2023 under govt scheme ...

10:50 PM | 30 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th May, 2023

09:02 AM | 30 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar as IMF talks underway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.

In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.

As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-30-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 30 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Karachi PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Islamabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Peshawar PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Quetta PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sialkot PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Attock PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujranwala PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Jehlum PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Multan PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Bahawalpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujrat PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nawabshah PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Chakwal PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Hyderabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nowshehra PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sargodha PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Faisalabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Mirpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: