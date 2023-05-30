Yasir Nawaz apologises to Alizeh Shah

Yasir Nawaz, the renowned Pakistani director and actor known for his outspoken nature, has once again made headlines with a statement about fellow actor Alizeh Shah.

In recent past, Nawaz openly shared his opinion, labelling her as arrogant and unprofessional. As expected, his remarks quickly gained traction on social media.

However, in a recent interview, he took a different stance and offered an apology to the Ehd-e-Wafa actress. When asked about the past issue and why he felt the need to address it publicly, he responded, "Please, let's forget about it now. It's an old story, and I have already discussed it at length. We should move on from that topic. Alizeh, I sincerely apologize to you. I made a significant mistake by mentioning your name, especially since I wasn't involved in the production of that particular drama.

"I should have remained silent. I genuinely wish you happiness and success. The Pakistani drama industry truly needs talented actors like you, and I hope to have the opportunity to work with you in future. Over time, I have learned that we should not succumb to such provocations and engage in character defamation. So, on Hassan Choudary's show, I am extending my apology to you. I should have maintained my silence in the previous instance. A sensible person should refrain from naming and shaming anyone."

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.